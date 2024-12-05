Megan Thee Stallion makes waves on 2024 Hottest Female Rappers list – but who took the top spot?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has landed among the top five hottest female rappers of 2024, per Billboard!

Megan Thee Stallion has been named the second hottest female rapper of 2024 . © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The chart-topping rapper has landed the coveted No. 2 spot on the annual list provided by the music-based publication.

Megan came behind fellow hip-hop artist GloRilla, who secured the top spot and previously joined the Savage artist on her Hot Girl Summer tour.

Rounding out the list were Nicki Minaj at No. 3, Sexyy Red at No. 4, Latto at No. 5, and Doechii at No. 6.

Doja Cat came in the seventh spot, while Cardi B took the final place on the list.

It's been a big year for the Mamaushi rapper, whose ground-breaking tour put her on the map while she's also been racking up new collaborations, such as her feature with the K-Pop girl group TWICE's new single.

Megan also slayed as this year's host of the MTV Video Music Awards and even let fans see her vulnerable side with her raw documentary In Her Words.