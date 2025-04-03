Miley Cyrus' brother praises her amid family feud rumors: "She is such a fighter"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' brother Braison Cyrus has weighed in on his sister's impressive music career amid longstanding rumors of a feud with dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley – who is currently smack dab in the middle of an exciting music rollout for her visual album Something Beautiful – just got high praise from her brother Braison.

"It's honestly insane," he told People in a Wednesday interview the day before her single release for End of the World.

"I say this all the time, but she is without a doubt the hardest working human being that I know that works in music."

Braison noted that she had always had a strong work ethic, but she has always somehow managed to "outdo" herself.

"It gets to a point where, when I think she did the coolest thing she's done, she does something cooler," he gushed.

"She's a person who is always trying to outdo the last thing she did. She is such a fighter."

Braison's glowing words come amid a rocky time for the Cyrus family, as rumors of bitter feud between Miley and her dad, Billy Ray, have lingered for months.