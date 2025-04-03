Miley Cyrus' brother praises her amid family feud rumors: "She is such a fighter"
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus' brother Braison Cyrus has weighed in on his sister's impressive music career amid longstanding rumors of a feud with dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
Miley – who is currently smack dab in the middle of an exciting music rollout for her visual album Something Beautiful – just got high praise from her brother Braison.
"It's honestly insane," he told People in a Wednesday interview the day before her single release for End of the World.
"I say this all the time, but she is without a doubt the hardest working human being that I know that works in music."
Braison noted that she had always had a strong work ethic, but she has always somehow managed to "outdo" herself.
"It gets to a point where, when I think she did the coolest thing she's done, she does something cooler," he gushed.
"She's a person who is always trying to outdo the last thing she did. She is such a fighter."
Braison's glowing words come amid a rocky time for the Cyrus family, as rumors of bitter feud between Miley and her dad, Billy Ray, have lingered for months.
What is the alleged Cyrus family drama all about?
Despite her father's repeated olive branches in the form of friendly social media shoutouts, Miley still appears unmoved after Billy Ray's leaked barrage of drunken insults seemingly aimed at Miley and her mother, Tish, came to light in July of 2024.
Things were already shaky between father and daughter before the blowup, however, as Miley seemed to have taken Tish's side after her parents' 2022 divorce following 28 years of marriage.
The 32-year-old Grammy winner has not directly commented on the ongoing alleged feud with her dad, but some insiders claim she is actively worried that the rumored family drama will overshadow her new music project.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP