Olivia Dunne posts TikTok claiming she's "top tier" – and causes an uproar

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is not only on top when it comes to NIL earnings , but also when it comes to zodiac signs!

Olivia Dunne caused a small uproar with her latest TikTok after sharing a zodiac sign ranking list. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvydunne

Over the past few weeks, the influencer and athlete has been on a roll posting cryptic dating-related TikToks.

From revealing what's holding her back from dating to her type of boys, and how it feels to be left on read, Dunne is giving suitors all the information they need to win her over.



Now, they may have gotten even more info about her compatibility.

In her latest TikTok, the gymnast revealed that she is "top tier" based on her zodiac sign, Libra.

In the post captioned, "the list has spoken," Livvy shared a photo that ranked men and women based on the positive and negative traits of their zodiac signs, from 1 to 24.

According to the ranking, Livvy and her fellow Libra women come in at No. 5.

Livvyators, the influencer's fan base, didn't hesitate to agree, showering the gymnast with hundreds of comments.

"Ugh, you Libras are the best," one fan wrote.

On the other hand, many of her male followers noticed a trend within the zodiac sign ranking that some weren't too pleased with.