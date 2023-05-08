Olivia Dunne posts TikTok claiming she's "top tier" – and causes an uproar
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is not only on top when it comes to NIL earnings, but also when it comes to zodiac signs!
Over the past few weeks, the influencer and athlete has been on a roll posting cryptic dating-related TikToks.
From revealing what's holding her back from dating to her type of boys, and how it feels to be left on read, Dunne is giving suitors all the information they need to win her over.
Now, they may have gotten even more info about her compatibility.
In her latest TikTok, the gymnast revealed that she is "top tier" based on her zodiac sign, Libra.
In the post captioned, "the list has spoken," Livvy shared a photo that ranked men and women based on the positive and negative traits of their zodiac signs, from 1 to 24.
According to the ranking, Livvy and her fellow Libra women come in at No. 5.
Livvyators, the influencer's fan base, didn't hesitate to agree, showering the gymnast with hundreds of comments.
"Ugh, you Libras are the best," one fan wrote.
On the other hand, many of her male followers noticed a trend within the zodiac sign ranking that some weren't too pleased with.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's zodiac sign ranking list
While Olivia is considered a "top-tier" zodiac sign, according to the list, the bottom of the list's "toxic" and "horrible" placements were given only to men.
"Notice how the last tier are all men," one fan wrote.
"So only men are the toxic part," another added.
"Last tier are the men u gonna marry," someone else joked.
"Let's go bottom of the list," another joined in.
While her latest TikTok and take on horoscopes may not have made some of her male admirers happy, perhaps her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine spread will. Her feature is slated to hit shelves this month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvydunne