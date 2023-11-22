Olivia Dunne rejects fan's "hockey rizz" as she gushes over MLB romance
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As if the world didn't know it already, Olivia Dunne has confirmed her love for baseball boys and baseball boys only!
Prior to dating her current MLB boo, Paul Skenes, the 20-year-old LSU star frequently shared her passion for baseball across her social media platforms.
Since confirming her relationship with Paul, Livvy has posted numerous pictures of them enjoying baseball games together and engaging in playful banter with her boyfriend, who is a former LSU national champion.
Adding to her baseball love saga, Livvy recently went viral on TikTok with a new video on Tuesday, where she once again proclaimed her love for baseball boys.
In response to a hockey-themed TikTok from an influencer named Danny, who appeared to be trying to win her affection, Livvy stitched the video with a clear message: "I'm into baseball - sorry."
Still, she tried to let her suitor down gently with the caption, "W hockey rizz tho."
Olivia Dunne sparks hockey vs. baseball debate with new TikTok
In less than 24 hours, Livvy's post garnered over a million views with hundreds of fans surprisingly disagreeing with her stance on baseball boys vs. hockey boys.
"Nahhhh baseball players don't compare," one fan wrote.
"Nah hockey players have some rizz tho," another added.
"Naaa hockey on [top]," a third fan agreed.
"best livvy post," another added.
Olivia Dunne is set to begin her final NCAA gymnastics season against Ohio State in January 2024.
