Olivia Dunne rejects fan's "hockey rizz" as she gushes over MLB romance

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As if the world didn't know it already, Olivia Dunne has confirmed her love for baseball boys and baseball boys only!

Olivia Dunne confirmed her love for baseball boys with her latest viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Prior to dating her current MLB boo, Paul Skenes, the 20-year-old LSU star frequently shared her passion for baseball across her social media platforms.

Since confirming her relationship with Paul, Livvy has posted numerous pictures of them enjoying baseball games together and engaging in playful banter with her boyfriend, who is a former LSU national champion.

Adding to her baseball love saga, Livvy recently went viral on TikTok with a new video on Tuesday, where she once again proclaimed her love for baseball boys.

In response to a hockey-themed TikTok from an influencer named Danny, who appeared to be trying to win her affection, Livvy stitched the video with a clear message: "I'm into baseball - sorry."

Still, she tried to let her suitor down gently with the caption, "W hockey rizz tho."