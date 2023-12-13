Olivia Dunne wows fans with stunning post-workout selfies

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne practically set the internet on fire Tuesday night with a scorching Instagram post following an intense gym session!

Olivia Dunne practically set the internet on fire Tuesday night with a scorching Instagram post following an intense gym session! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

In the viral post that saw over 400,000 likes and hundreds of comments, Livvy rocked a super cute periwinkle two-piece crop set from her longtime NIL sponsor, Vuori Clothing.



The LSU All-American gymnast was glammed with a light, everyday makeup look and chic messy hair.

"This is exactly how I roll after a workout @vuoriclothing!" Livvy sarcastically captioned the post.

As the top-earning female college athlete, Livvy's NIL estimation value is a jaw-dropping $3.3 million per On3!

And it doesn't stop there — Livvy has also secured lucrative deals with American Eagle, Accelerator Energy Drink, Forever 21, and a bunch more!