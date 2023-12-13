Olivia Dunne wows fans with stunning post-workout selfies
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne practically set the internet on fire Tuesday night with a scorching Instagram post following an intense gym session!
In the viral post that saw over 400,000 likes and hundreds of comments, Livvy rocked a super cute periwinkle two-piece crop set from her longtime NIL sponsor, Vuori Clothing.
The LSU All-American gymnast was glammed with a light, everyday makeup look and chic messy hair.
"This is exactly how I roll after a workout @vuoriclothing!" Livvy sarcastically captioned the post.
As the top-earning female college athlete, Livvy's NIL estimation value is a jaw-dropping $3.3 million per On3!
And it doesn't stop there — Livvy has also secured lucrative deals with American Eagle, Accelerator Energy Drink, Forever 21, and a bunch more!
Fans gush over Olivia Dunne's latest viral Instagram post
As a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Olivia Dunne is undoubtedly a showstopper, and her global Instagram fanbase decided to amp up the fun with some hilarious reactions to her latest post!
"Show the chick fil a on the passenger seat. You're not fooling anyone big guy," Livvy's sister Julz commented.
"100 % NATURAL RIZZ," fellow influencer Baby Gronk wrote.
"Is this how Paul looks after practice too?" one fan hilariously joked, referring to Olivia's boyfriend, MLB athlete Paul Skenes.
Olivia Dunne will begin her final year with LSU gymnastics in January.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne