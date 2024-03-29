Olivia Rodrigo gets fans obsessed over latest viral TikTok
Montreal, Canada - Olivia Rodrigo continued her hot streak of viral TikTok videos with a new post spotlighting her latest hit single, obsessed.
In a new post shared on Thursday, the 21-year-old played up her stalker side with a clip of herself lip-syncing to the GUTS deluxe track obsessed.
Filmed over a meal, Olivia stared intently at the camera as she sang along and gave an innocent smile before the clip cut off ahead of the chorus.
The fan-favorite song was first released on the "G" vinyl variant of her sophomore album, GUTS, which dropped in September.
Thanks to the long-awaited streaming release of GUTS (spilled) earlier this month, obsessed has gotten a new life – and a new music video!
The envious song, which focuses on the Grammy winner's "obsession" with her partner's seemingly-perfect ex, is also featured on her GUTS World Tour setlist.
Olivia has been treating fans to viral TikToks throughout the sold-out arena tour, including dances to her current favorite songs and riffs on trending sounds on the platform.
Currently in the Great White North, the get him back! artist will next perform at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday night.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb