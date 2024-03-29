Olivia Rodrigo gets fans obsessed over latest viral TikTok

Montreal, Canada - Olivia Rodrigo continued her hot streak of viral TikTok videos with a new post spotlighting her latest hit single, obsessed.

Olivia Rodrigo lip-synced to her latest hit, obsessed, in a viral TikTok shared on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

In a new post shared on Thursday, the 21-year-old played up her stalker side with a clip of herself lip-syncing to the GUTS deluxe track obsessed.

Filmed over a meal, Olivia stared intently at the camera as she sang along and gave an innocent smile before the clip cut off ahead of the chorus.

The fan-favorite song was first released on the "G" vinyl variant of her sophomore album, GUTS, which dropped in September.

Thanks to the long-awaited streaming release of GUTS (spilled) earlier this month, obsessed has gotten a new life – and a new music video!

The envious song, which focuses on the Grammy winner's "obsession" with her partner's seemingly-perfect ex, is also featured on her GUTS World Tour setlist.

Olivia has been treating fans to viral TikToks throughout the sold-out arena tour, including dances to her current favorite songs and riffs on trending sounds on the platform.