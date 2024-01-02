Olivia Rodrigo halts Taylor Swift's latest music milestone

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has managed to maintain an impressive hold on the music charts despite the seemingly unstoppable dominance of Taylor Swift .

Vinyl albums from Taylor Swift (r) have dominated the charts, but Olivia Rodrigo has held an impressive spot as well. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The 20-year-old singer has blocked Taylor from adding yet another music history milestone to her resume thanks to her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS.

Per Forbes, the 34-year-old pop star would have made history by overtaking the top five on Billboard's Top Album Sales and Vinyl Albums charts – both of which measure album purchases.

Taylor held the top spot on the Top Album Sales list with 1989 (Taylor's Version), followed by Midnights, Lover, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

But it was Olivia's GUTS that prevented the Karma songstress from taking up a historic top five, with the Vinyl Albums chart holding the same ranking within those first five spots.

The success of both stars in bringing vinyl to the mainstream has been no accident, as they have each released special-edition records that fans have consistently clammored to get their hands on.