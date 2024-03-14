Olivia Rodrigo offers free morning-after pills at GUTS World Tour stop
St. Louis, Missouri - Olivia Rodrigo has continued her efforts to advocate for reproductive rights with a major move at the latest stop on the GUTS World Tour.
The 20-year-old singer took the stage on Tuesday for a performance in St. Louis, Missouri, as part of her sold-out concert series.
Fans in attendance were given the chance to pick up a package that included emergency contraceptive pills and information about abortion resources should they be interested.
"Funding abortion? It's a good idea right?" the attached note read, playing on her hit song bad idea, right?.
Booths hosted by the Missouri Abortion Fund and Right by You Text Line offered the pills, condoms, and further information to interested fans in a booth at the venue.
Missouri is one of the many states to institute significant restrictions on abortion access in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Abortion is banned in the state – including in cases of rape or incest – with the only exceptions being "medical emergencies."
Morning-after pills remain legal, as they serve to prevent pregnancies in the immediate timeframe after unprotected sex.
While Missouri's show was the first to provide emergency contraception, Olivia has been promoting the protection of reproductive rights throughout the tour and even her previous SOUR Tour in 2022.
Olivia Rodrigo advocates for abortion rights on sold-out GUTS World Tour
On the opening night of the tour, Olivia announced the creation of the Fund 4 Good, which collects a portion of ticket sales to support reproductive freedom, violence prevention, and girls' education.
North American stops on the GUTS World Tour, like Missouri, have partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds to provide information and resources on safe abortion access.
The Grammy winner has been an outspoken advocate for reproductive rights, having previously slammed the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in a speech given at a Washington DC stop on her SOUR Tour.
She also partnered with Lily Allen for a fiery performance of F**k You at Glastonbury in 2022, dedicating the song to the Supreme Court justices who helped overturn the national right to abortion.
Cover photo: Collage: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/cowboylikekin