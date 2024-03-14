Olivia Rodrigo offers free morning-after pills at GUTS World Tour stop

St. Louis, Missouri - Olivia Rodrigo has continued her efforts to advocate for reproductive rights with a major move at the latest stop on the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo offered free emergency contraceptive pills at the latest stop on her GUTS World Tour. © Collage: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/cowboylikekin

The 20-year-old singer took the stage on Tuesday for a performance in St. Louis, Missouri, as part of her sold-out concert series.

Fans in attendance were given the chance to pick up a package that included emergency contraceptive pills and information about abortion resources should they be interested.

"Funding abortion? It's a good idea right?" the attached note read, playing on her hit song bad idea, right?.

Booths hosted by the Missouri Abortion Fund and Right by You Text Line offered the pills, condoms, and further information to interested fans in a booth at the venue.

Missouri is one of the many states to institute significant restrictions on abortion access in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Abortion is banned in the state – including in cases of rape or incest – with the only exceptions being "medical emergencies."

Morning-after pills remain legal, as they serve to prevent pregnancies in the immediate timeframe after unprotected sex.

While Missouri's show was the first to provide emergency contraception, Olivia has been promoting the protection of reproductive rights throughout the tour and even her previous SOUR Tour in 2022.