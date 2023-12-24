Olivia Rodrigo's best moments of 2023

Olivia Rodrigo made a comeback for the ages in 2023 as she dropped her acclaimed sophomore album, highlighting another successful year for the young star.

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo made a comeback for the ages in 2023 as she dropped her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS.

Olivia Rodrigo enjoyed another successful year in 2023, largely due to her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS. © Collage: Catherine Powell & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The 20-year-old star is at the top of her game as 2023 comes to a close. Olivia's Grammy-winning debut album, SOUR, set an incredibly high bar, but two years later, she proved that the success was anything but a fluke with another acclaimed record. But GUTS was far from her only high note this year, as the Bizaardvark alum thrilled fans with some iconic fashion moments, exciting live performances, and even a new romance! Before Olivia steps things up in 2024, these are the moments that helped her have her best year yet.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2023 Met Gala

Before launching the GUTS era, Olivia returned to the limelight with an appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, where she rocked a show-stopping black-and-white gown. The traitor artist nailed this year's theme with the Old Hollywood-style look designed by Thom Browne paired with a chic up-do. Proving that the third time really is the charm, the 2023 Met Gala illustrated Olivia's staying power in Hollywood as her career continues to grow.

Olivia Rodrigo kicks off GUTS era with vampire and bad idea right?

With fans clamoring for updates on new music, Olivia finally returned to the scene with vampire in June. The escalating ballad was a quick hit with both fans and critics, and she continued her success with GUTS' second preceding single, bad idea right?. The ultra-campy track set the stage perfectly for GUTS, displaying Olivia's unique sense of humor and pitch-perfect pop-punk sound.

Lightning strikes twice with Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album

After getting fans hyped up with two lead singles, Olivia delivered a sophomore album of epic proportions with GUTS. From campy pop-punk hits to heart-wrenching break-up ballads, the Disney+ star proved her versatility once again while continuing to carve out her own unique sound in a pop music scene filled with plenty of heavy-hitters. GUTS was praised by dedicated Livies and music critics alike, earning Olivia six nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Olivia Rodrigo returns to Saturday Night Live in epic fashion

In the perfect final act of 2023, Olivia returned to the stage at 30 Rock for her second career performance on Saturday Night Live in December. Along with performing a stripped-down rendition of vampire, she brought the house down with an exquisitely chaotic performance of all-american b***h. A shattered wine glass, bloody cake, and plenty of good screams put GUTS' delightfully messy nature on full display.