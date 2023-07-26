Rihanna rocks trendy street style while waiting for baby

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna bared her bump in another trendy maternity fit as the countdown to her second baby's arrival continues!

Rihanna's head-turning maternity street style continues as she awaits baby number two. © College: IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Monday, the heavily-pregnant Fenty mogul was again seen running errands and fashionably beating the summer heat.



RiRi's huge bump was unmissable in her casual fit that consisted of a white Rage Against the Machine crop top and baggy unbuttoned jeans covered in drawings.

She completed the look with pointed stilettos, a black purse, and sunglasses, and styled her braids in a high ponytail.

Though the billionaire looked stunning in the paparazzi snaps, it's clear by her expression that she's just as eager to meet her little one as everyone else is - perhaps more!