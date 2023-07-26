Rihanna rocks trendy street style while waiting for baby
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna bared her bump in another trendy maternity fit as the countdown to her second baby's arrival continues!
On Monday, the heavily-pregnant Fenty mogul was again seen running errands and fashionably beating the summer heat.
RiRi's huge bump was unmissable in her casual fit that consisted of a white Rage Against the Machine crop top and baggy unbuttoned jeans covered in drawings.
She completed the look with pointed stilettos, a black purse, and sunglasses, and styled her braids in a high ponytail.
Though the billionaire looked stunning in the paparazzi snaps, it's clear by her expression that she's just as eager to meet her little one as everyone else is - perhaps more!
When will Rihanna have her baby?
It feels like it's been an eternity since the 35-year-old announced her second pregnancy at this year's SuperBowl.
Rihanna welcomed her son RZA last May, whom he shares with her partner, A$AP Rocky.
The Work singer has kept the sex of her second baby a secret, much like her first pregnancy, but there's strong speculation she and Rocky are expecting a girl this time.
Yet judging from the look of her bump, Rihanna, and everyone else, may not have to wait much longer!
Cover photo: College: IMAGO / NurPhoto