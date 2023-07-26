Rihanna rocks trendy street style while waiting for baby

Rihanna's head-turning maternity fashion continues as everyone patiently awaits the arrival of her second baby with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna bared her bump in another trendy maternity fit as the countdown to her second baby's arrival continues!

Rihanna's head-turning maternity street style continues as she awaits baby number two.
Rihanna's head-turning maternity street style continues as she awaits baby number two.  © College: IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Monday, the heavily-pregnant Fenty mogul was again seen running errands and fashionably beating the summer heat.

RiRi's huge bump was unmissable in her casual fit that consisted of a white Rage Against the Machine crop top and baggy unbuttoned jeans covered in drawings.

She completed the look with pointed stilettos, a black purse, and sunglasses, and styled her braids in a high ponytail.

NBA YoungBoy gets Halloween-inspired face tattoos that have the web buzzing
Celebrities NBA YoungBoy gets Halloween-inspired face tattoos that have the web buzzing

Though the billionaire looked stunning in the paparazzi snaps, it's clear by her expression that she's just as eager to meet her little one as everyone else is - perhaps more!

When will Rihanna have her baby?

It feels like it's been an eternity since the 35-year-old announced her second pregnancy at this year's SuperBowl.

Rihanna welcomed her son RZA last May, whom he shares with her partner, A$AP Rocky.

The Work singer has kept the sex of her second baby a secret, much like her first pregnancy, but there's strong speculation she and Rocky are expecting a girl this time.

Yet judging from the look of her bump, Rihanna, and everyone else, may not have to wait much longer!

Cover photo: College: IMAGO / NurPhoto

More on Rihanna: