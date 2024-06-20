How to participate in Taylor Swift's TikTok Eras Tour interactive experience

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has partnered with TikTok to bring The Eras Tour experience to your smartphone, giving fans the chance to complete challenges, earn special profile badges, and make (digital) friendship bracelets!

Taylor Swift has partnered with TikTok to bring The Eras Tour experience to your smartphone. © ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

TikTok launched the in-app #TSTheErasTour experience on Thursday, and the festivities are set to run for 12 weeks.

Fans can access the experience by searching for "TSTheErasTour" on the app, which will prompt a photo bar that can be clicked to enter the experience.

Week 1, running from June 20-26, is themed to The Tortured Poets Department – the newest addition to Taylor's discography.

Swifties can unlock the first "bead" by completing several tasks, including following Taylor and her management page, adding her music to your streaming library, creating a post using the album's hashtag, and more.

Once completed, users will be granted a TTPD-themed profile frame, which expires at the end of Week 1.

The #TSTheErasTour experience cycles through her albums in reverse chronological order, so 2022's Midnights will be next.