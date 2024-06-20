How to participate in Taylor Swift's TikTok Eras Tour interactive experience
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has partnered with TikTok to bring The Eras Tour experience to your smartphone, giving fans the chance to complete challenges, earn special profile badges, and make (digital) friendship bracelets!
TikTok launched the in-app #TSTheErasTour experience on Thursday, and the festivities are set to run for 12 weeks.
Fans can access the experience by searching for "TSTheErasTour" on the app, which will prompt a photo bar that can be clicked to enter the experience.
Week 1, running from June 20-26, is themed to The Tortured Poets Department – the newest addition to Taylor's discography.
Swifties can unlock the first "bead" by completing several tasks, including following Taylor and her management page, adding her music to your streaming library, creating a post using the album's hashtag, and more.
Once completed, users will be granted a TTPD-themed profile frame, which expires at the end of Week 1.
The #TSTheErasTour experience cycles through her albums in reverse chronological order, so 2022's Midnights will be next.
How to unlock beads and frames in #TSTheErasTour TikTok challenge
Notably, the 34-year-old's self-titled debut doesn't receive its own frame, as Weeks 11 and 12 earn fans the "Certified Swiftie Profile Frame" instead.
Though some Swifties may be inclined to view this omission as something of an Easter egg for its impending re-recording, this may be due to the simple (and sad!) fact that debut does not receive its own segment on The Eras Tour itself.
Debut stans can, however, enjoy a themed bead, which bears a green butterfly in accordance with the era's aesthetic.
Taylor is no stranger to online partnerships such as this. In one of her most infamously chaotic moments, she enlisted Swifties to open the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault themselves by completing a series of puzzles on Google.
The Eras Tour continues offline as the singer heads to London for the first of eight shows on Friday, June 21.
Cover photo: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP