Is Taylor Swift skipping the Super Bowl halftime show?
Las Vegas, Nevada - The anticipation for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performance has taken an unexpected turn as reports have suggested Taylor Swift won't be taking the stage.
Speculation is mounting that Taylor Swift will not be headlining the highly anticipated 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, per HITS Daily Double, and has turned down the chance.
"Taylor Swift, who would be a logical choice given her mind-blowingly successful year, has supposedly passed," the report claimed.
The event, scheduled for February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas, has been a topic of excitement for NFL fans and music lovers alike, especially with rumors surrounding T-Swift's possible appearance both this year and last.
Last year's entertainer ended up being Rihanna, who shined bright like a diamond while shockingly revealing she was pregnant with her second child during the show. It has set the bar high for halftime shows of the future.
It seems like Taylor would have been the most logical choice, given her hugely successful year performing her Eras Tour across the globe.
"We don’t know if this is just spin from Swift Nation HQ and she wants a big check from the NFL rather than incurring the substantial cost of mounting the show," the report continued. It's known that artists mount their halftime shows at their own expense, like Dr. Dre's 2022 Super Bowl hip-hop halftime show that shook the music world.
Many fans say the event and huge amount of rehearsals needed conflicts with her own concert schedule, which is another valid reason for declining. T-Swift does indeed have a show in Tokyo scheduled the night before the Super Bowl, and plans to perform in Australia the following week.
The question left is: who is in the running to fill her supposed spot?
Who will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?
While names like Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus have been running rampant, the question still remains: Who will be the 2024 Super Bowl headliner?
In a recent interview with People, Ed Sheeran discussed the possibility of taking on the challenge.
"The only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else. I don’t have pizzazz. Like, all of these amazing performers – I’m just not that," he said in the interview.
Other names in the running, in order of popularity according to a recent survey done by Vegas Insider, include Adele, Justin Bieber, Elton John, and even Drake.
Surprisingly, Billie Eilish had the least amount of votes.
While fans await official confirmation, the buzz continues to grow.
