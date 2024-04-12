Is Taylor Swift's music back on TikTok?

Santa Monica, California - After being pulled amid a legal dispute between Universal Music Group and TikTok, Taylor Swift 's music has returned to the popular platform – some of it, at least!

After more than two months off the platform, portions of the 34-year-old's discography have returned to TikTok, restoring the sound of previous videos and allowing users to create new posts using the tracks.

It is currently believed that Swift struck her own deal with TikTok, as music from UMG's other artists – including Adele, Ariana Grande, and Bad Bunny – remains unavailable.

On January 31, UMG and Tiktok's licensing agreement came to an end, and the two were unable to agree on a new deal.

UMG accused the app of creating a "music-based business, without paying fair value for the music," while TikTok claimed the label "put their own greed above the interests of their artists."

Notably, all of the Swift songs available to TikTok users are among the releases of which she owns the masters, consisting of 2019's Lover onward.