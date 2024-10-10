Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reunite in game day snap: "Same girls, new bump"

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes proved their friendship is still going strong with a sweet snap from the latest Kansas City Chiefs game.

Taylor Swift (l.) and Brittany Mahomes (c.) recreated photos from last season with fellow WAG Lyndsay Bell at Monday's Chiefs-Saints game. © Screenshot/Instagram/@brittanylynne

Brittany took to Instagram on Wednesday to drop a new photo from Arrowhead Stadium alongside the 34-year-old pop star and their mutual pal Lyndsay Bell.

In the snap, Taylor and Lyndsay cradle the 29-year-old's growing baby bump – a recreation of a photo taken last season when Lyndsay was pregnant.

"Same girls, new bump," Brittany wrote under the post, which also included two of the earlier versions featuring Lyndsay at the center.

The latest picture saw Taylor sipping from a glass bearing "87" on it in Chiefs color – a nod to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's jersey number.

The game marked the Grammy winner's third appearance of the current NFL season, and her earlier outings had sparked some suspicion of a falling out with Brittany, as the two were not seated in the same suites during the Chiefs' opening game.

The chatter was further fueled by the ex-soccer player's public support of Donald Trump in the 2024 election, as Taylor had spoken out against the former president in the past.