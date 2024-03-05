Taylor Swift gushed to SNL stars about Travis Kelce before they dated!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift may have had a crush on her now-boyfriend Travis Kelce long before they got together!

Taylor Swift (r.) gushed over Travis Kelce's appearance on Saturday Night Live months before the two became an item. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Saturday Night Live star Ben Marshall dished on his knowledge of the couple's invisible strings in a new interview on Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.

Ben and the other members of the Please Don't Destroy comedy group worked with both Taylor and Travis on SNL before the two became a couple.

After Travis hosted the sketch show in March 2023, the 34-year-old pop star told Ben and the group that she had seen his episode and thought he was "funny."

The 28-year-old comedian added that they had thought about sharing the story during their appearance on The Tonight Show last November but feared potential backlash from fans.

"We were like, 'I think that if then they break up, we will somehow be, like, pitted as causing this disaster,'" he admitted. "It's just a precarious situation. People have strong feelings."

The new revelation proves the pair's connections go farther back than expected, as the romance only caught the public's eye that summer when Travis confessed his interest in the singer.