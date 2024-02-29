Did Taylor Swift secretly attend Chiefs games before going public with Travis Kelce?
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have kept their romance more under wraps than fans had previously thought!
The 34-year-old pop star and her now-boyfriend seemingly confirmed dating rumors when she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game last September, but that might not have been her first time supporting him after all.
In a new episode of The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac, the Chiefs' defensive backs coach, Dave Merritt, revealed that Taylor had been coming by the stadium before her highly publicized debut.
"When she started to come around, it was privately," Dave said of Taylor. "She was coming into the stadiums without people knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."
The coach further praised the Karma singer, saying that she "added to what it was that we were trying to do." He reiterated many of Travis' teammates' thoughts about her as well, calling her the team's "little sister" and noting how her support of the 34-year-old tight end ultimately uplifted the whole squad.
While Taylor previously confirmed that she and Travis had been "hanging out" before the Chiefs-Bears game on September 24, Dave's comments have seemingly shifted the dating timeline up even further.
Which Kansas City Chiefs games did Taylor Swift secretly attend?
The "Tayvis" love story originally dates back to July 2023, when Travis revealed he had been turned down when he asked to meet her after her performance at Arrowhead Stadium to give her a friendship bracelet.
Despite his failure at the time, the athlete's public confession caught Taylor's attention, as she herself confirmed in her TIME Person of the Year feature.
"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," Taylor revealed in the interview published last December. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."
Dave's revelation that the Cruel Summer artist had secretly attended one of his games before September 24 is certainly in line with them spending "significant" time together before then.
Based on her schedule on The Eras Tour, Taylor likely attended either the September 7 game against the Detroit Lions or September 17's matchup against Jacksonville.
A preseason game is also possible, with August 13 or 19 being the most probable candidates, as they fall between her tour stops in Los Angeles and Mexico City.
Cover photo: Collage: EZRA SHAW & Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP