Did Taylor Swift secretly attend Chiefs games before going public with Travis Kelce?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have kept their romance more under wraps than fans had previously thought!

Taylor Swift (r.) was attending Kansas City Chiefs games before she and Travis Kelce went public with their romance, according to one of the team's coaches! © Collage: EZRA SHAW & Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star and her now-boyfriend seemingly confirmed dating rumors when she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game last September, but that might not have been her first time supporting him after all.

In a new episode of The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac, the Chiefs' defensive backs coach, Dave Merritt, revealed that Taylor had been coming by the stadium before her highly publicized debut.

"When she started to come around, it was privately," Dave said of Taylor. "She was coming into the stadiums without people knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."

The coach further praised the Karma singer, saying that she "added to what it was that we were trying to do." He reiterated many of Travis' teammates' thoughts about her as well, calling her the team's "little sister" and noting how her support of the 34-year-old tight end ultimately uplifted the whole squad.

While Taylor previously confirmed that she and Travis had been "hanging out" before the Chiefs-Bears game on September 24, Dave's comments have seemingly shifted the dating timeline up even further.