What will Taylor Swift's surprise songs be at The Eras Tour's Minneapolis shows?
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Taylor Swift is taking over US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for two magical nights of The Eras Tour, and fans lucky enough to be attending may in be for some seriously special surprises.
The 33-year-old will perform on Friday and Saturday with the support of opening acts Gracie Abrams, girl in red, and OWENN.
After devastating Swifties at home with four fan-favorite surprise songs in Pittsburgh, the Anti-Hero singer is gearing up to knock off four more picks in the remaining roster of surprise songs.
As for this weekend's predictions, many fans have their hopes up high for a special guest, particularly Justin Vernon of Bon Iver.
Vernon and his band are fresh off a stint abroad, having just finished a show in Germany on June 19. They are now on a break before resuming their tour at the end of July.
As many astute Swifties have noted, Vernon is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, so a special guest appearance by him certainly isn't out of the question.
Swift and Bon Iver most famously collaborated on folklore's exile as well as the title track on its sister album, evermore, so either (or both) are strong candidates for the weekend.
But if we were to pick the more likely one, exile would certainly be the frontrunner, as Swift performed the track while making a guest appearance at Bon Iver's London concert back in October.
Will Taylor Swift perform with Justin Vernon at The Eras Tour in Minneapolis?
While we're still on the topic of Bon Iver, an acoustic rendition of Renegade can't be ruled out.
Swift is a featured artist on the 2021 track, which was released by Big Red Machine, a joint project between Vernon and another of the Lavender Haze artist's frequent collaborators, Aaron Dessner.
So far, Swift has only performed one non-album surprise song, so it's unlikely but not impossible.
When assessing the odds for other surprise songs, it's worth noting Swift has been drawing a lot from Fearless and Red. If she chooses to continue this pattern, Forever Winter is the top prediction among fans.
If she goes in another direction, Back to December from her forthcoming re-recording of Speak Now is a fan-favorite pick at the moment.
Swift also hasn't performed a debut-era song in a while, and with the 17th anniversary of her first-ever release, Picture to Burn and Stay Beautiful may be making an appearance.
However, if the rumors about a Lover (From the Vault) deluxe release on Friday are true, there just might be a chance of All of the Girls You've Loved Before or a track from the original cut - perhaps Daylight or a re-do of Death by a Thousand Cuts?
