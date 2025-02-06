Travis Kelce backs Taylor Swift with epic response to Kanye West question

New Orleans, Louisiana - Travis Kelce was asked whether he ever listens to Taylor Swift 's notorious enemy Kanye West , and his response has won him some serious points with the Swifties!

The 35-year-old athlete continued his Super Bowl press on Wednesday, meeting reporters in New Orleans to discuss the big game.

One journalist took a different tact and asked Travis whether Kanye was on his "hype playlist" despite his romance with Taylor.

"No," Travis replied immediately before shifting to the next question.

The 35-year-old pop star has had bad blood with Kanye since his infamous interruption of her 2009 MTV VMAs acceptance speech, but things escalated significantly when the rapper made it clear he wasn't interested in mending fences like she was.

In his 2016 song Famous, the 47-year-old rapped, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous."

Taylor confirmed Ye asked her permission for the first half of the line but said he neglected to mention his plan to call her a "b***h."

Kanye's then-wife Kim Kardashian then joined in on the drama by releasing an edited snippet of his call with Taylor in an attempt to paint her as a liar.

Though the truth about the call being doctored emerged in 2020, it seems like all parties involved still hold a grudge.