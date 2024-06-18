Joe Alwyn's Taylor Swift split revelations prove why she changed The Eras Tour setlist
London, UK - Joe Alwyn's recent comments on his sudden split from Taylor Swift in 2023 seem to have revealed the exact week in which they called it quits – which just so happens to coincide with a telling setlist change on The Eras Tour.
The 33-year-old British actor broke his silence on the breakup with the 34-year-old pop star over the weekend, and Swifties have been dissecting his comments ever since.
During the interview, Joe confirmed that the two split up a week before the news went public, placing the separation around April 1.
Fans had speculated as much when the story broke, as Taylor gave one telling sign that the six-year romance was facing trouble one week earlier.
At The Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas, on May 31, Taylor swapped out the folklore set's opening song, invisible string, for the 1.
The two tracks couldn't be any more opposite in their themes, as the first details a fateful attachment to a soulmate, while the second fantasizes about what a former romance could have been if it had lasted.
Given Joe's latest timeline update, it seems that Taylor's choice to cut invisible string – widely believed to have been inspired by the Conversations with Friends star – was motivated by their split after all.
Joe Alwyn spills exactly when he and Taylor Swift broke up
In the wake of his interview, insiders dished to the Daily Mail that Joe had opted to make the rare comments in a bid to convince fans to finally move on from the story.
"Joe wanted to get this over with once and for all so he can move forward with his life and his career," the source said.
The insider further alleged the actor is frustrated at being cast as "Taylor's ex," especially after the release of The Tortured Poets Department in April.
While many Swifties assumed Joe would be the primary inspiration for the record, most of it actually appeared to be written about Taylor's short-lived fling with musician Matty Healy a month after her split from Joe.
Still, a few songs have seemingly been penned about the end of Taylor and Joe's lengthy romance – particularly the song slotted as the ever-emotional track five: So Long, London.
Joe was said to be dating again back in April, while the Anti-Hero singer moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce about a month after her split from Matty.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP