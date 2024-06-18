Joe Alwyn's Taylor Swift split revelations prove why she changed The Eras Tour setlist

London, UK - Joe Alwyn's recent comments on his sudden split from Taylor Swift in 2023 seem to have revealed the exact week in which they called it quits – which just so happens to coincide with a telling setlist change on The Eras Tour.

Joe Alwyn (l.) has seemingly confirmed he and Taylor Swift called it quits sometime around April 1, 2023. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old British actor broke his silence on the breakup with the 34-year-old pop star over the weekend, and Swifties have been dissecting his comments ever since.

During the interview, Joe confirmed that the two split up a week before the news went public, placing the separation around April 1.

Fans had speculated as much when the story broke, as Taylor gave one telling sign that the six-year romance was facing trouble one week earlier.

At The Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas, on May 31, Taylor swapped out the folklore set's opening song, invisible string, for the 1.

The two tracks couldn't be any more opposite in their themes, as the first details a fateful attachment to a soulmate, while the second fantasizes about what a former romance could have been if it had lasted.

Given Joe's latest timeline update, it seems that Taylor's choice to cut invisible string – widely believed to have been inspired by the Conversations with Friends star – was motivated by their split after all.