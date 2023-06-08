Zendaya, Beyoncé, and Lizzo among star-studded 2023 BET Awards nominees
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya, Beyoncé, and Lizzo lead a star-studded list of nominees for the 2023 BET Awards.
Among the ceremony's honorees confirmed on Thursday, Zendaya is up once again for Best Actress. She took home the prize at last year's ceremony for her performances in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Meanwhile, Lizzo, fresh off of her Record of the Year win at the 2023 Grammy Awards, has scored an impressive five nominations, including Video of the Year, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Viewer's Choice Award, and two nods for the BET Her Award.
Beyoncé will be competing with the 35-year-old About Damn Time singer for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Viewer's Choice Award, and the BET Her Award. She is also up for Album of the Year for Renaissance.
Elsewhere in the nominations, Cardi B has earned three nods for Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and Video of the Year, while Drake is the most-nominated entertainer this year with a total of seven.
2023 BET Awards honor nominees across entertainment and sports
Other notable nominees include Ice Spice, 21 Savage, H.E.R., SZA, Angela Bassett, and Viola Davis.
Along with music, TV, and film, the ceremony will honor athletes in the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year categories, where the nominees include Aaron Judge, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka.
The 23rd annual BET Awards will be held in Los Angeles, California, on June 25.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & KEVIN WINTER & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP