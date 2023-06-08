Zendaya, Beyoncé, and Lizzo among star-studded 2023 BET Awards nominees

Beyoncé (l), Zendaya (c), and Lizzo have all earned nominations at the 2023 BET Awards. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & KEVIN WINTER & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Among the ceremony's honorees confirmed on Thursday, Zendaya is up once again for Best Actress. She took home the prize at last year's ceremony for her performances in Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home.



Meanwhile, Lizzo, fresh off of her Record of the Year win at the 2023 Grammy Awards, has scored an impressive five nominations, including Video of the Year, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Viewer's Choice Award, and two nods for the BET Her Award.

Beyoncé will be competing with the 35-year-old About Damn Time singer for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Viewer's Choice Award, and the BET Her Award. She is also up for Album of the Year for Renaissance.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Cardi B has earned three nods for Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and Video of the Year, while Drake is the most-nominated entertainer this year with a total of seven.