Zendaya fires back at rumors she caused Euphoria delay: "I've been waiting"

Zendaya has set the record straight about the future of her hit show Euphoria. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In The Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair published Wednesday, the 28-year-old said she's "been waiting" for the HBO drama to resume production on its repeatedly delayed third season.

"I will say, I have been off for a couple years, so not delayed because of my…I've been open, just waiting," she said, alluding to theories that her busy schedule had put the show on hold.

Zendaya added that Euphoria is set to pick up in January but said that she hasn't read any scripts yet.

"I'm excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria," she continued.

But she also dodged a question about the state of her relationship with series creator Sam Levinson – a notable move considering the lingering rumors that the two have been feuding.