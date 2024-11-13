Zendaya fires back at rumors she caused Euphoria delay: "I've been waiting"
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has set the record straight about the swirling speculation around the future of her hit show Euphoria.
In The Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair published Wednesday, the 28-year-old said she's "been waiting" for the HBO drama to resume production on its repeatedly delayed third season.
"I will say, I have been off for a couple years, so not delayed because of my…I've been open, just waiting," she said, alluding to theories that her busy schedule had put the show on hold.
Zendaya added that Euphoria is set to pick up in January but said that she hasn't read any scripts yet.
"I'm excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria," she continued.
But she also dodged a question about the state of her relationship with series creator Sam Levinson – a notable move considering the lingering rumors that the two have been feuding.
Zendaya dishes on Euphoria's troubles
Insiders close to Levinson alleged that Zendaya was "frustrated" with him but claimed that she was the one to blame for Euphoria being delayed, not Levinson's script rewrites as had been previously reported.
"It was all about her," the source said. "Everybody wanted to make it about Sam, but it was her."
With Zendaya now directly firing back at these claims, it seems Levinson's creative differences with the studio may have played a significant role after all.
Euphoria's future was put in jeopardy by other outstanding factors, though, including the 2023 Hollywood strikes and the tragic death of cast member Angus Cloud.
Before Zendaya returns to the show's set in January, she will be busy shooting her next film, The Drama, which co-stars Robert Pattinson.
