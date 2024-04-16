Zendaya gets candid about how fame has pushed her into hiding
Sydney, Australia - Zendaya opened up about how her sky-rocketing fame has forced her to make some tough decisions to protect those around her.
During a recent interview on the Challengers press tour, the 27-year-old Euphoria star revealed that her A-list status only really started to affect her life while filming the upcoming tennis flick.
"My life was starting to change a little bit more while we were shooting," she said, referring to Challengers' principal photography between May and June 2022.
"I remember everybody was going out, and I was like: 'You know what, I'm not gonna join you because I think it might make your night not so fun, you know?'" Zendaya said.
Her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor were quick to assure her that they still would have loved her company, but Faist added, "You might have felt differently," acknowledging the Emmy winner's discomfort with the attention.
Despite her Hollywood star power, Zendaya has been candid about her shyness and recently admitted that she doesn't know if she wants to be a "public-facing person" for the rest of her career.
Zendaya opens up about the challenges of fame
Speaking with British Vogue earlier this month, Zendaya said that she has conflicting thoughts about her future, as she doesn't want to raise children who would face the same public scrutiny as herself.
Ideally, she said she would "make things and pop out when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family."
Though she has been acting since she was a child, Zendaya's fame has reached new heights thanks to her acclaimed roles in Euphoria and Dune as well as her work in the Spider-Man movies, with her off-screen romance with co-star Tom Holland also earning plenty of fanfare.
The couple went public with their relationship after being caught kissing in 2021, and while they have tried to keep it as private as possible, the two haven't been afraid to acknowledge it amid their high-profile careers.
"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," Zendaya said last year. "But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
Cover photo: VALERY HACHE / AFP