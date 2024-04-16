Zendaya gets candid about how fame has pushed her into hiding

Sydney, Australia - Zendaya opened up about how her sky-rocketing fame has forced her to make some tough decisions to protect those around her.

During a recent interview on the Challengers press tour, the 27-year-old Euphoria star revealed that her A-list status only really started to affect her life while filming the upcoming tennis flick.

"My life was starting to change a little bit more while we were shooting," she said, referring to Challengers' principal photography between May and June 2022.

"I remember everybody was going out, and I was like: 'You know what, I'm not gonna join you because I think it might make your night not so fun, you know?'" Zendaya said.

Her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor were quick to assure her that they still would have loved her company, but Faist added, "You might have felt differently," acknowledging the Emmy winner's discomfort with the attention.

Despite her Hollywood star power, Zendaya has been candid about her shyness and recently admitted that she doesn't know if she wants to be a "public-facing person" for the rest of her career.