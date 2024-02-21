Zendaya twins with Timothée Chalament at latest Dune: Part Two press event

Seoul, South Korea - Zendaya has finally met her match with her latest Dune: Part Two press look, this time rocking matching jumpsuits with co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Zendaya (l.) twinned with co-star Timothée Chalamet for Wednesday's press event in Seoul, South Korea. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

The 27-year-old Euphoria star has taken over the internet with her many show-stopping looks during the promotional run for the highly-anticipated sequel.



After bringing down the house in a vintage cyborg suit, Zendaya opted to let her co-stars in on the fun with what Twitter has universally hailed a joint slay with the 28-year-old Little Women star.

The two rocked matching leather jumpsuits during Wednesday's press event in Seoul, South Korea. Zendaya donned a pink-hued suit, while Timothée's was blue.

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, revealed via Instagram that both suits came from local designer Juun J.

The movie's leading stars were joined by franchise newcomer Austin Butler, who sadly did not rock a jumpsuit of his own.

Along with the Dune promotion, Zendaya took to social media on Wednesday to drop a new look at another anticipated release: Challengers!