Zendaya twins with Timothée Chalament at latest Dune: Part Two press event
Seoul, South Korea - Zendaya has finally met her match with her latest Dune: Part Two press look, this time rocking matching jumpsuits with co-star Timothée Chalamet.
The 27-year-old Euphoria star has taken over the internet with her many show-stopping looks during the promotional run for the highly-anticipated sequel.
After bringing down the house in a vintage cyborg suit, Zendaya opted to let her co-stars in on the fun with what Twitter has universally hailed a joint slay with the 28-year-old Little Women star.
The two rocked matching leather jumpsuits during Wednesday's press event in Seoul, South Korea. Zendaya donned a pink-hued suit, while Timothée's was blue.
Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, revealed via Instagram that both suits came from local designer Juun J.
The movie's leading stars were joined by franchise newcomer Austin Butler, who sadly did not rock a jumpsuit of his own.
Along with the Dune promotion, Zendaya took to social media on Wednesday to drop a new look at another anticipated release: Challengers!
Zendaya reveals new trailer for tennis rom-com Challengers
Zendaya shared the second official trailer for the upcoming rom-com via Instagram, giving another peek at her role as former tennis pro Tashi in the buzzy flick.
Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, also stars The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story's Mike Faist as Tashi's ex and current husband, respectively.
Along with the trailer, the Emmy winner also shared a behind-the-scenes look at making the movie, which included some intense training to pull off her role as a former tennis star.
Following a release delay due to last year's Hollywood strikes, Challengers will finally swing onto the big screen on April 26.
Just as anticipated as the movie itself is Zendaya's red carpet style for the press tour, and if Dune: Part Two is any indication, she's sure to shake up the fashion world one premiere at a time!
Cover photo: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP