Has the Kate Middleton photo debacle eroded trust in the royal family?

London, UK - When the UK's Daily Mail, a loyal champion of the monarchy, splashes the headline "How did Kate photo become a PR disaster?," it is clear the royal family has a problem.

The rumor mill surrounding Kate Middleton's (r.) ongoing absence from the public eye has gone into overdrive after the family's photo-editing debacle. © Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

In an extraordinary episode for the family, Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Monday apologized and admitted to editing an official portrait of her released by the palace on Sunday.

The edits had prompted AFP and other agencies to withdraw the altered image.

Kate (42) has not been seen at a public event since attending a Christmas Day church service and underwent abdominal surgery in January, fuelling speculation about her health.

The photograph dominated the front pages of UK newspapers landing on doormats on Monday, which had gone to print before the alterations were detected.

The Sun tabloid ran with the headline "Looking Great, Kate," adding the picture "puts online rumors to bed."

But the rumor mill instead went into overdrive when the photographs were pulled late on Sunday.

Not only has the incident intensified speculation over Catherine's health, but it has tested the bond of trust between the royal family and friendly media outlets. Even the Press Association, which has among the closest working relationships with the monarchy, killed its distribution of the photograph.

Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay warned that "trust and integrity are precious commodities" in maintaining the public support that underpins the institution.