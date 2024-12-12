Kate Middleton preparing for role as future Queen "sooner than expected"

London, UK - Despite a challenging battle with cancer, Kate Middleton is reportedly preparing to take on her role as Britain's future Queen "sooner than expected".

Despite a challenging battle with cancer, Kate Middleton is reportedly preparing to take on her role as Britain's future Queen "sooner than expected". © HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP

Just last week, the 42-year-old attended a church service and made a rare comment about her cancer.



The event marked her largest public appearance since she revealed her diagnosis in March this year.

But Princess Kate is not the only one battling the serious illness – King Charles (76) has also been affected by cancer.

As People reported on Wednesday, his wife Camilla (77) has also been struggling with health problems, including a recent bout of pneumonia.

In light of the royal couple's serious health restrictions, they both had to cut down their commitments significantly, putting the onus on Kate and William.

Behind the scenes, however, plans are reportedly already being prepared for the succession of Camilla and Charles, with Kate and William next in line.