Kate Middleton shares touching Father's Day tribute to Prince William amid cancer treatment

London, UK - The UK royal family's Kate Middleton took to social media to honor Prince William on Father's Day as she continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

The UK's Prince William (c.) and Princess Catherine (r.) stand alongside their children Prince George (bottom l.), Prince Louis (bottom c.), and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the "Trooping the Colour" parade in London. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

"We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day," the Princess of Wales (42) wrote to William (41) on Instagram Sunday, adding the initials "G, C & L" – which stand for their children George (10), Charlotte (9), and Louis (6).

In the snapshot, the father and his three royal children stand arm in arm on the beach with their backs to the camera, looking out to the sea.

The photo credit says Kate took the picture sometime in 2024.

The tribute has garnered more than 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

"Princess Catherine, what a well lovely composed, photo with magic hour light. You have a real talent in photography. Thank you for sharing," one fan gushed.