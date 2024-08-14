Donald Trump announces another press conference following his last disaster

Bedminster, New Jersey - Donald Trump has announced that he will be holding a press conference this week from his golf course in New Jersey.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign sent out an email announcing the event, which will take place at his Trump National Golf Club at 4:30 PM on Thursday.

The campaign did not include any details about what the conference will be about.

This press conference will come exactly a week after he held a similar event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which was immediately panned by critics.

In the first few minutes, Trump revealed he had agreed to three scheduled debates against his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris, but went on to use the hour-long event to push tons of false claims.

According to a fact check done by NPR, Trump pushed "at least 162 misstatements, exaggerations, and outright lies" during the conference, which amounts to about two lies every minute.

Since the last conference, Harris has managed to surpass him in multiple polls, gain more high-profile endorsements, and has attempted to change the narrative about her immigration record.