Is Greg Abbott on Trump's VP shortlist amid human rights crisis at border?

Eagle Pass, Texas - Donald Trump 's shortlist for vice president just keeps getting longer.

Former President Donald Trump (l.) shakes hands with anti-migrant Governor Greg Abbott during a visit to Eagle Pass, Texas, on February 29, 2024. © REUTERS

Texas' far-right Governor Greg Abbott has reportedly joined the ranks of Republicans Trump is considering as a running mate in 2024, the ex-president told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday.

The GOP frontrunner called Abbott a "spectacular man" and said "he's done a great job."

"Yeah, certainly he would be somebody that I would very much consider," Trump added.

"So he's on the list?" Hannity asked, referring to potential VP candidates, to which Trump responded, "Absolutely, he is."

The revelation came during Trump's trip to the town of Eagle Pass on the Texas-Mexico border, where Abbott has engaged in systematic human rights violations via his Operation Lone Star. These anti-migrant abuses have included erecting dangerous floating barriers and razor wire designed to deter people seeking asylum from entering the country.

Trump was full of praise for the Republican governor's actions at the border, saying he had "really stepped it up."

The admiration is apparently enough to land Abbott on the ex-president's VP shortlist. Other prospective candidates reportedly include South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, New York Representative Elise Stefanik, and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.