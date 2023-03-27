Donald Trump stages wildly patriotic Waco rally as he faces possible arrest

Waco, Texas - Donald Trump staged his first official campaign rally in Waco over the weekend, addressing everything from stolen elections to him possibly being indicted.

Former president Donald Trump delivered his first official campaign rally in Waco, Texas over the weekend as he continues to face possible indictment. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the former 45th president put on one hell of a show as he struggles to stay in the 2024 presidential race. And if he proved anything, it's that MAGA is surely not dead.

While some were initially skeptical about his campaign's choice to hold the rally in Waco amid some controversy, the city's residents welcomed Trump with open arms.

The big production seemed to resonate with the community, as the stage was decked out in American flags, Proud To Be An American blasted from the speakers, and everything was covered in red, white, and blue.

An estimated 15,000 people reportedly showed up at Waco Regional Airport to show him some love, many of them gathering in the parking lot hours before the facility began welcoming guests at 8 AM.

They were graced with a ton of solid conservative speakers as openers, including Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick and MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell. According to USA Today, even Ted Nugent managed to deliver a performance of the Star Spangled Banner, along with some jabs at President Joe Biden for providing military aid to Ukraine, to which he said, "I want my money back!"

And the event wouldn't quite feel MAGA enough without a few words of Trump support from Congress members Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who slammed fellow Republican lawmakers and pushed the idea of bringing an end to the current Republican Party who doesn't put "America First."

But no one could outshine the Don himself, who arrived in his own private plane that dropped him off at a red carpet that led him to the stage, where he addressed his thousands of fervent fans.