Donald Trump supporter indicted after threatening authorities in Georgia case

Atlanta, Georgia - A supporter of Donald Trump is facing serious criminal charges after he allegedly sent threatening messages to authorities involved in the Georgia election interference trial against the former president.

A Donald Trump supporter has been indicted after he sent threatening messages to officials involved in the election interference case in Georgia. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Arthur Ray Hanson II (59) of Huntsville, Alabama, was indicted by a federal grand jury after he allegedly called the local government's customer service line and left threatening voicemails for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat.

In his message to the sheriff, Hanson said, "Some bad [expletive]'s probably gonna happen to you" because Labat was the one who captured the infamous mugshot of Trump when he was booked.

In his message to Willis, he warned her to "watch it when you're going to the car at night, when you're going into your house, watch everywhere that you're going." Willis said she has received racist threats over the case numerous times.

"When you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, anytime you're alone, be looking over your shoulder," Hanson said, later adding, "There's gonna be moments when you're gonna be vulnerable."