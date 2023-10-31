Donald Trump supporter indicted after threatening authorities in Georgia case
Atlanta, Georgia - A supporter of Donald Trump is facing serious criminal charges after he allegedly sent threatening messages to authorities involved in the Georgia election interference trial against the former president.
According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Arthur Ray Hanson II (59) of Huntsville, Alabama, was indicted by a federal grand jury after he allegedly called the local government's customer service line and left threatening voicemails for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat.
In his message to the sheriff, Hanson said, "Some bad [expletive]'s probably gonna happen to you" because Labat was the one who captured the infamous mugshot of Trump when he was booked.
In his message to Willis, he warned her to "watch it when you're going to the car at night, when you're going into your house, watch everywhere that you're going." Willis said she has received racist threats over the case numerous times.
"When you charge Trump on that fourth indictment, anytime you're alone, be looking over your shoulder," Hanson said, later adding, "There's gonna be moments when you're gonna be vulnerable."
Donald Trump's rhetoric leads to similar attacks from MAGA base
In August, Willis charged Trump and 18 other defendants for allegedly conspiring to overturn the state's election results in 2020. Several of his closest confidants have begun taking plea deals, agreeing to possibly testify against the former president at future trial dates.
Trump, who is facing multiple indictments and legal issues, has regularly attacked Willis and others who oppose him on social media, making her an enemy to not just him but his entire MAGA base.
The January 6 Capitol riots sent a clear message that Trump supporters are listening to him and willing to act on his requests, demonstrating just how far they are willing to go to help him succeed.
Hanson is scheduled to be formally arraigned in Atlanta on Monday, November 13.
