Ivanka Trump takes the stand in New York civil fraud trial against Donald Trump

New York, New York - Ivanka Trump , the former president's daughter, took the stand Wednesday in the fraud trial against the family business and said she was not involved in the drawing up of the financial statements at the heart of the case.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, walks past swarms of reporters as she testifies in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York City on Wednesday. © ADAM GRAY / AFP

The 42-year-old, who left the Trump Organization in 2017 to become a top White House advisor to her father, is not a defendant in the civil fraud case but was subpoenaed to testify.

Donald Trump, his eldest sons Don Jr and Eric, and other Trump Organization executives are accused of inflating the value of their real estate assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

After being sworn in, Ivanka Trump was asked by Louis Solomon, a lawyer from the New York State Attorney General's office which brought the case, if she had "any role in preparing Donald J. Trump's statements of financial condition?"

"Not that I'm aware of," she said. "I didn't know about his personal statements, per se, other than what you've showed me."

A number of the loans secured by the Trump Organization were predicated on the former president's evaluation of his fortune.

Ivanka Trump was also asked about various loans made to the family business between 2011 and 2016 but said she could not remember much of the details.

"I don't recall, sitting here today, seeing these terms from 2011," she said about an email exchange involving Inbursa Bank.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said ahead of Ivanka Trump's testimony that she had "secured, negotiated loans to obtain favorable terms based on fraudulent statements of financial condition."

"She will attempt today to distance herself from the company," James told reporters. "But unfortunately, the facts will reveal that in fact she was very much involved."

"We uncovered the scheme and she benefited from it personally."