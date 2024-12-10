RFK Jr.'s nomination as Trump's health secretary draws opposition from dozens of Nobel laureates

Washington DC - Seventy-seven Nobel prize winners on Monday sent an open letter to the US Senate opposing the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump 's choice for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing his "lack of credentials" and anti-vaccine beliefs.

President-elect Donald Trump (l.) nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services in his second administration. © REUTERS

"In view of his record, placing Mr. Kennedy in charge of DHHS would put the public's health in jeopardy," concludes the letter signed by 77 Nobel recipients in medicine, chemistry, physics, and economics.

Among the signatories is Drew Weissman, who received the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work on developing mRNA vaccines, which was a major breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19.

Kennedy, a nephew of assassinated President John F. Kennedy Jr., made his own White House run earlier this year before throwing his support behind Trump.

In return, Trump has tapped him to oversee the part of the executive branch in charge of health and medicine – though his selection must be approved by a majority of the US Senate, as outlined by the Constitution.