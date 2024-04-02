Trump hits campaign trail in swing states Michigan and Wisconsin

Grand Rapids, Michigan - Donald Trump aims to jumpstart his campaign Tuesday with back-to-back rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin, two crucial states in his bid to defeat President Joe Biden in November's election.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is due to rally in Michigan and Wisconsin on Tuesday as he looks to drum up support in key swing states. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

The former Republican president has held just one of the big, packed rallies he loves since his rematch with Biden was all but confirmed nearly three weeks ago, and he wants to end any speculation that he is slowing down.



Trump will start in the northern state of Michigan, in the Great Lakes region, where his campaign team says he will focus on "Biden's border bloodbath" on the frontier with Mexico.

The expression, which is jarring to say the least, is one Trump regularly hurls at his rival's border policies, with immigration always high on the list of US voter concerns.

It is also just one illustration of Trump's increasingly incendiary rhetoric, which has prompted fears over the potential for violence among his inflamed supporters.

He has accused migrants of "poisoning the blood" of the country, and claimed there would be a "bloodbath" – ostensibly in the US auto industry – if he is not elected.

Last year, he echoed Nazi Germany in vowing to "root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country."

On Friday, he shared on his social network an image of Biden tied up, drawing fresh shock and criticism.

But if the program announced for Tuesday is anything to go by, Trump is doubling down on his aggressive language about migrants in particular – even in a state that is some 2,000 miles from the Mexico border.