Trump faces first electoral test as Wisconsin and Florida results roll in

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's rampaging presidency faced its first electoral test Tuesday in an election to Wisconsin's Supreme Court and a pair of House races in Florida, one of which US media has reported stayed in Republican hands.

Trump has gone all out to boost his party's chances in the contests and sent his controversial, hugely powerful advisor Elon Musk – the world's richest man – to sway the vote in Wisconsin.

Now, after two months in which the Trump-Musk tandem has appeared nearly unstoppable, Americans were giving a verdict of sorts.

Trump again pushed Tuesday for the conservative judge running for the spot on Wisconsin's top court, saying on social media that Brad Schimel was a "Patriot" while his liberal opponent Susan Crawford is a "Radical Left Liberal."

Echoing his usual extreme rhetoric, Trump claimed Crawford has a "History of letting child molesters and rapists off" and that a win by her would be a "DISASTER."

Musk, who has spearheaded Trump's radical attempts to gut much of the US government in a right-wing cost-cutting drive, went himself to Wisconsin to drum up support for Schimel.

"It's like one of those strange situations where a seemingly small election would determine the fate of Western civilization here," Musk said in a discussion on his social media platform X on Tuesday.

The highlight of his weekend visit to the upper Midwestern state reprised a tactic seen during his efforts to help Trump defeat Democrat Kamala Harris in November – handing out money to anyone who signed a petition against so-called "activist judges."

Senator Bernie Sanders, a major force on the left of the Democratic Party, told supporters on X they had "the power to REJECT Musk and the oligarchy buying our elections. Send a powerful message to the whole country. Vote today for Susan Crawford."

Beyond testing the public mood, the Wisconsin result will decide whether the state's Supreme Court – which rules on things like voting district boundaries – tilts majority left or right.