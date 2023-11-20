Trump gag order for 2020 election case debated in appeals court

Washington DC - Lawyers for Donald Trump were met with skepticism Monday as they urged an appeals court to revoke a gag order in his election interference case. The judges did appear inclined to narrow the wording to safeguard his right to criticize his prosecution, however.

The gag order sought to put an end to incendiary remarks against individuals by Trump (r.), who has repeatedly called chief prosecutor Jack Smith (l.) "deranged". © SAUL LOEB, EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI / AFP

Judge Tanya Chutkan, overseeing the federal case against the former president in Washington for an alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, restricted statements that "target" prosecutors, court personnel, and witnesses.

The order sought to put an end to incendiary remarks against individuals by Trump – who has repeatedly called chief prosecutor Jack Smith "deranged" and his colleagues "thugs" – and to stop the former president from publicly attacking potential witnesses.

Chutkan did recognize Trump's right to criticize his successor Joe Biden, whom the Republican frontrunner will likely face as he bids for a return to the White House in next year's presidential election.

But Trump argues that the gag order, currently temporarily lifted during his appeal, runs up against First Amendment protections guaranteeing free speech.

His lawyers say the restrictions on him in the trial, set to start in March, will have an undue influence on his 2024 campaign.

"There's a balance that has to be undertaken here, and it's a very difficult balance in this context," one of the three judges on the appeals panel said, summarizing the stakes of the Washington hearing, which lasted more than two hours.

"And we certainly want to make sure that the criminal trial process and its integrity and its truth-finding function are protected. But we've got to use a scalpel here and not step into really sort of skewing the political arena."

Trump's lawyer, John Sauer, argued that even the smallest restriction on his client's expression would be unconstitutional unless based on "extraordinarily compelling" evidence of damage to the integrity of the trial, and the risk of repeated harm.

"There is near complete overlap between the issues in the case and the issues in the political campaign," he said.