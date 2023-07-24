George Santos claps back at Barbie slam and gets in on Barbenheimer

Washington DC - Representative George Santos is in the middle of a Barbie-themed Twitter spat with a Democratic opponent.

Congressman George Santos clapped back after a Democratic opponent grilled him for his recent Barbie tweet, and also shared his thoughts on the movie. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/MrSantosNY & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

C'mon Barbie!

On Saturday, Santos celebrated his 35th birthday in pinkalicious style, and shared photos to Twitter of himself partying it up "like Barbie."

Melanie D'Arrigo, who ran in 2022 as a Democrat to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District, retweeted Santos' photos, describing the politician as "Campaign Finance Fraud Ken," a reference to the multiple federal charges Santos is currently facing, which include wire fraud and theft.

Santos couldn't help but clap back with a Barbie quip of his own.

"Oh look it's 'NEVER going to be a congresswoman Barbie!'" Santos tweeted. "She even comes with a full set of socialist thought bubbles and a copy of the Marxist hand [manual]."

In August 2022, D'Arrigo lost the Democratic primary to Robert Zimmerman, who went on to lose the congressional seat to Santos.

"Tired of taking BS from political hacks like her," Santos said in response to another comment. "She's NEVER going to be in Congress with her Marxist socialist garbage. NY3 will NEVER be socialist in its current make up."

"She thinks she’s the next [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez]," he added, "only problem is AOC actually knows what she's doing & is articulate."