George Santos claps back at Barbie slam and gets in on Barbenheimer
Washington DC - Representative George Santos is in the middle of a Barbie-themed Twitter spat with a Democratic opponent.
C'mon Barbie!
On Saturday, Santos celebrated his 35th birthday in pinkalicious style, and shared photos to Twitter of himself partying it up "like Barbie."
Melanie D'Arrigo, who ran in 2022 as a Democrat to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District, retweeted Santos' photos, describing the politician as "Campaign Finance Fraud Ken," a reference to the multiple federal charges Santos is currently facing, which include wire fraud and theft.
Santos couldn't help but clap back with a Barbie quip of his own.
"Oh look it's 'NEVER going to be a congresswoman Barbie!'" Santos tweeted. "She even comes with a full set of socialist thought bubbles and a copy of the Marxist hand [manual]."
In August 2022, D'Arrigo lost the Democratic primary to Robert Zimmerman, who went on to lose the congressional seat to Santos.
"Tired of taking BS from political hacks like her," Santos said in response to another comment. "She's NEVER going to be in Congress with her Marxist socialist garbage. NY3 will NEVER be socialist in its current make up."
"She thinks she’s the next [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez]," he added, "only problem is AOC actually knows what she's doing & is articulate."
George Santos shares his thoughts on Barbie and Oppenheimer
George Santos seems to gotten in on the Barbenheimer fad - seeing both Barbie and Oppenheimer during their rivaling opening weekend in theaters.
He shared his thoughts on both films to Twitter on Monday morning, describing Barbie as "good," and Oppenheimer as "amazing."
"Finally good movies coming out again after the Covid-19 production gap," he said. "Cultural phenomenons tend to unite us and I for one look forward to coming together as a country."
Could Barbenheimer be the key to bringing the American people together? Santos certainly thinks so.
Santos could receive up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the federal charges he faces, but he refuses to resign from his congressional seat.
