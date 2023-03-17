George Santos gives stunning answer to question about truth in politics

Washington DC - Congressman George Santos has once again refused to step down – despite thinking that "the truth still matters."

Representative George Santos once again said in an interview that he doesn't plan to step down as voters and fellow politicians call for his resignation. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

In an interview with The Associated Press, Santos laid it out pretty clearly that he won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

"I'm here to do the job I was elected to do for the next two years," he told the outlet, and when asked if he plans to seek re-election, he responded "Maybe."

Controversy has followed the New York representative since he took office, as it was quickly revealed that he lied and fabricated much of his personal and work history which helped him win election.

Despite being caught lying on multiple occasions, and even having admitted to it, he doesn't seem to find a problem with it, or think he should be held accountable in any way.

When asked about what AP describes as a "post-truth era" in US politics, Santos said, "I think truth still matters very much."

"You know, have you ever not told a lie?" he added. "Think hard."

His constituents and fellow politicians, including other Republicans, have repeatedly called for his resignation, but Santos not only refuses to back down, but also appears to miss the point completely.