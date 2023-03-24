George Santos makes wild conspiracy claims and says he's close to "cleaning" his name
Washington DC - Congressman George Santos believes he is well on his way to cleaning up his bad reputation, as he swears that media reports about his many, many lies are all part of one big "conspiracy."
On Thursday, the controversial politician retweeted a Twitter post that shared an excerpt from a Brazilian news story about a former roommate of his, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, who claims Santos was the brains behind an ATM fraud scheme that took place in 2017.
The excerpt claims that Trelha was a fugitive at the time he signed the affidavit, which Santos believes is a sign of some kind of plot against him.
"Proof that there is a conspiracy taking place between corrupt lawyers and unprofessional 'journalists,'" Santos said in his tweet. "I'm getting very close to cleaning my name and reputation very soon."
Santos' name has practically become synonymous with lying ever since it was revealed that he fabricated much of his resume that helped him win election to his congressional seat.
He has since been caught in countless other lies, some of which he has openly admitted to. Despite this, he recently filed for a possible reelection bid, and has refused on numerous occassions to step down.
Twitter users are not buying what George Santos is selling
George Santos has always been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, and it seems he's taking a leaf straight from the former president's own post-truth playbook.
The tactic doesn't seem to be that effective for Santos, as most of the replies to his Twitter post mocked his claims of a conspiracy at play. Many users either called for his resignation or pointed out that he has many lies to atone for.
Others sarcastically asked "which name" Santos was trying to clean, as he has been caught having used multiple pseudonyms in the past.
The New York rep recently said in an interview that he believes "truth still matters very much" in politics, and that he doesn't plan on going anywhere soon.
