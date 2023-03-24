George Santos makes wild conspiracy claims and says he's close to "cleaning" his name

Washington DC - Congressman George Santos believes he is well on his way to cleaning up his bad reputation, as he swears that media reports about his many, many lies are all part of one big "conspiracy."

On Thursday, the controversial politician retweeted a Twitter post that shared an excerpt from a Brazilian news story about a former roommate of his, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, who claims Santos was the brains behind an ATM fraud scheme that took place in 2017.

The excerpt claims that Trelha was a fugitive at the time he signed the affidavit, which Santos believes is a sign of some kind of plot against him.

"Proof that there is a conspiracy taking place between corrupt lawyers and unprofessional 'journalists,'" Santos said in his tweet. "I'm getting very close to cleaning my name and reputation very soon."

Santos' name has practically become synonymous with lying ever since it was revealed that he fabricated much of his resume that helped him win election to his congressional seat.

He has since been caught in countless other lies, some of which he has openly admitted to. Despite this, he recently filed for a possible reelection bid, and has refused on numerous occassions to step down.