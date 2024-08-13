George Santos shares his thoughts on JD Vance in a dress: "Holy crap, is that bad drag!"

New York, New York - Former Congressman George Santos recently weighed in after photos of Donald Trump 's running mate JD Vance wearing drag broke the internet.

Former New York Representative George Santos (r.) shared his reaction after photos appearing to show JD Vance (l.) in drag made the rounds on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/X /@mattxiv & Almond NGAN / AFP

Santos recently did an interview with TMZ, in which he argued that the alleged photos of a young Vance dressed as a woman isn't actually drag.

"It's so funny that people now are obsessed with 'Oh my God, somebody did drag' or 'somebody put a wig on,'" Santos stated.

The former New York representative, who was expelled from Congress last December, recalled how he went through a similar experience last year after an old friend from Brazil leaked photos of him dressed as Kitara Ravache, his drag queen alter ego.

"If that's drag, then I guess all these other drag queens on Ru Paul's Drag Race can all be considered cisgendered women... because holy crap, is that bad drag," he said of Vance's photos.

"The guy went to a costume party, put on a freakin' cheap wig from Party City," Santos continued.

"To call that drag is disingenuous," he added.