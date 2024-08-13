George Santos shares his thoughts on JD Vance in a dress: "Holy crap, is that bad drag!"
New York, New York - Former Congressman George Santos recently weighed in after photos of Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance wearing drag broke the internet.
Santos recently did an interview with TMZ, in which he argued that the alleged photos of a young Vance dressed as a woman isn't actually drag.
"It's so funny that people now are obsessed with 'Oh my God, somebody did drag' or 'somebody put a wig on,'" Santos stated.
The former New York representative, who was expelled from Congress last December, recalled how he went through a similar experience last year after an old friend from Brazil leaked photos of him dressed as Kitara Ravache, his drag queen alter ego.
"If that's drag, then I guess all these other drag queens on Ru Paul's Drag Race can all be considered cisgendered women... because holy crap, is that bad drag," he said of Vance's photos.
"The guy went to a costume party, put on a freakin' cheap wig from Party City," Santos continued.
"To call that drag is disingenuous," he added.
Does anyone really care about JD Vance in drag?
The photos of Vance came as he has been struggling to connect with voters ever since Trump chose him as his running mate.
Vance has been hit with a ton of bad press and controversies in recent weeks, including resurfaced comments he made about "childless cat ladies," and allegations that he wears eyeliner.
The drag scandal has drawn extra attention as Vance is a staunch opponent of LGBTQ+ rights and has used his platform to advocate against same-sex marriage, drag shows, and the transgender community.
Critics have been quick to note that the issue isn't that Vance dressed in drag, but rather that the photos demonstrate the hypocrisy of actively demonizing and pushing legislation against the drag community while seemingly dressing in drag himself.
Vance has refused to publicly comment on the photos, but the former classmate who originally shared them has since claimed they were taken at a Halloween party.
When asked what advice he'd give to Vance on how to handle the scandal, Santos responded, "I would just say, 'Hey, I can't believe I became the most hated drag queen in America by the left!'"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X /@mattxiv & Almond NGAN / AFP