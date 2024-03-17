George Santos takes jab at Taylor Swift over potential Biden endorsement

Washington DC - Expelled former Congressman George Santos recently weighed in on rumors that pop star Taylor Swift will throw in an endorsement ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Former congressman George Santos (r.) predicted in a social media post that Taylor Swift will soon endorse Joe Biden ahead of November's general elections. © Collage: Robyn Beck & Almond NGAN / AFP

On Saturday, Santos shared a post on X where he said he could "see" her endorsing Joe Biden in the near future, as the Democratic president will soon fight for re-election against Republican Donald Trump in November.

"I mean, I see how this makes sense since 95% of her songs are about choosing the wrong guy," he wrote.

"I guess we can all expect a Taylor Swift revenge song on Biden in 2025," Santos added, with a bunch of laughing emojis.

There has been ongoing speculation in right-wing circles that Swift will throw in support for Biden as she did in 2020, which would be a huge blow to Trump's re-election efforts.