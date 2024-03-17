George Santos takes jab at Taylor Swift over potential Biden endorsement
Washington DC - Expelled former Congressman George Santos recently weighed in on rumors that pop star Taylor Swift will throw in an endorsement ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
On Saturday, Santos shared a post on X where he said he could "see" her endorsing Joe Biden in the near future, as the Democratic president will soon fight for re-election against Republican Donald Trump in November.
"I mean, I see how this makes sense since 95% of her songs are about choosing the wrong guy," he wrote.
"I guess we can all expect a Taylor Swift revenge song on Biden in 2025," Santos added, with a bunch of laughing emojis.
There has been ongoing speculation in right-wing circles that Swift will throw in support for Biden as she did in 2020, which would be a huge blow to Trump's re-election efforts.
George Santos reignites right-wing obsession with Taylor Swift
Critics most recently predicted she would make the announcement after the Kansas City Chiefs inevitably won what they believe was a rigged Super Bowl, but the endorsement never came, causing the right-wing obsession over her to fade out a bit.
Santos, who seems adamant about reviving it, was expelled from Congress back in December and is currently facing 23 criminal charges, including fraud and identity theft, which he could see prison time for if found guilty.
Nonetheless, he has managed to maintain pop culture relevance and recently announced that he will be running again for congress.
Cover photo: Collage: Robyn Beck & Almond NGAN / AFP