Mike Pence drops big hints about 2024 presidential bid

Clive, Iowa - Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday remained coy while dropping big hints about a possible 2024 presidential run.

"I think if we have an announcement to make, it’ll be well before late June," Pence told CBS Face the Nation in an interview aired on Sunday. "Anyone that would be serious about seeking the Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June."



"If we have an announcement to make, it will be well before then," he confirmed.

The interviewer, Robert Costa, asked Pence if he was "leaning in or leaning away," to which the Indiana Republican responded, "Well, I'm here in Iowa."

The Hawkeye State is where the first Republican caucuses will take place to kick off the primary cycle next February. Pence was on the ground in Clive on Saturday to speak at an event organized by the rightwing non-profit Faith & Freedom Coalition.

"Sounds like you’re leaning in," Costa said.



"I would tell you that I’m very humbled by the encouragement that we’re receiving. And I promise when we have something to announce, you’ll be among the first to know," Pence replied.