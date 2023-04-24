Mike Pence drops big hints about 2024 presidential bid
Clive, Iowa - Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday remained coy while dropping big hints about a possible 2024 presidential run.
"I think if we have an announcement to make, it’ll be well before late June," Pence told CBS Face the Nation in an interview aired on Sunday. "Anyone that would be serious about seeking the Republican nomination would need to be in this contest by June."
"If we have an announcement to make, it will be well before then," he confirmed.
The interviewer, Robert Costa, asked Pence if he was "leaning in or leaning away," to which the Indiana Republican responded, "Well, I'm here in Iowa."
The Hawkeye State is where the first Republican caucuses will take place to kick off the primary cycle next February. Pence was on the ground in Clive on Saturday to speak at an event organized by the rightwing non-profit Faith & Freedom Coalition.
"Sounds like you’re leaning in," Costa said.
"I would tell you that I’m very humbled by the encouragement that we’re receiving. And I promise when we have something to announce, you’ll be among the first to know," Pence replied.
Who has entered the 2024 presidential race so far?
If Pence does launch a 2024 campaign, that would set him up for a showdown with Donald Trump. The ex-president, who announced his bid in November, is currently dominating the GOP primary polls in Iowa and nationally.
The relationship between the former running mates has turned increasingly sour since Pence refused to heed Trump's calls not to certify the 2020 election results after baseless claims of voter fraud, which led to the violent events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Earlier this month, Pence added fuel to the fire by agreeing no longer to avoid testifying before a grand jury in the January 6 investigation.
While Trump still appears to be the 2024 GOP frontrunner, his current legal woes make his future in politics all but certain, possibly opening the door for a contender not currently at the top of the polls.
Other Republicans lining up for a shot at the White House include former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.
On the Democratic side, progressive Marianne Williamson and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are so far the only candidates to announce, though incumbent President Joe Biden is expected to run for reelection.
Cover photo: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP