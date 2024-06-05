Biden and Trump score series of primary wins as voters show their disapproval

Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump won a series of primary races on Tuesday as many Americans continue to register their disapproval.

President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor won primary races in several states on Tuesday as many Americans continue to register their disapproval with the frontrunners' policies. © Collage: REUTERS

In New Jersey, Biden has received 88.5% of the Democratic primary vote, while the uncommitted campaign – linked with protests over the administration's support for Israel's assault on Gaza – got 8.7%. Anti-abortion candidate Terrisa Bukovinac brought in 2.8%.



Republican Trump ran uncontested in the state, home to his National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Montana has seen Biden come away with 91.6% of the vote thus far, while 8.4% of voters said they had "no preference" in the Democratic race – the state's version of the uncommitted option.

The Republican primary delivered 90.7% of the vote to Trump, with 9.3% "no preference."

It was the first slate of primary elections since Trump was convicted by a New York jury of covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.