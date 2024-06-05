Biden and Trump score series of primary wins as voters show their disapproval
Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump won a series of primary races on Tuesday as many Americans continue to register their disapproval.
In New Jersey, Biden has received 88.5% of the Democratic primary vote, while the uncommitted campaign – linked with protests over the administration's support for Israel's assault on Gaza – got 8.7%. Anti-abortion candidate Terrisa Bukovinac brought in 2.8%.
Republican Trump ran uncontested in the state, home to his National Golf Club in Bedminster.
Montana has seen Biden come away with 91.6% of the vote thus far, while 8.4% of voters said they had "no preference" in the Democratic race – the state's version of the uncommitted option.
The Republican primary delivered 90.7% of the vote to Trump, with 9.3% "no preference."
It was the first slate of primary elections since Trump was convicted by a New York jury of covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.
Voters hit the polls in New Mexico, South Dakota, and Washington DC
Biden got 83.5% of Democratic votes in New Mexico, which also saw a large uncommitted turnout at 9.7%. Progressive challenger Marianne Williamson, who has also been critical of Biden's support for Israel, took home 6.7%.
Trump dominated the Republican primary with 84.5% of the vote, although Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign in March and has since backed the former president, came in with 8.6%. GOP voters cast 3.3% of ballots uncommitted.
Biden won the South Dakota Democratic primary with 74.6% of the vote. Williamson brought in 11.6%, while Congressman Dean Phillips scored 9.6% despite dropping out of the race after Super Tuesday. Armando Perez-Serrato, who has called for immediate International Criminal Court arrest warrants for "Genocide Joe" and "Holocaust Harris" over their Gaza policy, got 4.2%.
Trump ran uncontested in the Republican primary.
Washington DC also held its Democratic primary on Tuesday, with Biden bringing in 87.2% of the vote so far. Williamson got 4.5% and Perez-Serrato 1.2%, while 7.1% were write-ins.
As final results are still being tabulated in the races, it's clear many voters are less than thrilled with the prospect of a looming Biden-Trump rematch.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS