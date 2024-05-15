Biden and Trump win Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia primaries as many voters register disapproval

Incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump faced off in three states' primaries on Tuesday, further cementing their expected 2024 rematch.

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump (l.) and Democratic incumbent Joe Biden both added to their 2024 delegate counts after presidential primaries in Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia. © REUTERS

In Maryland, Biden got 86.3% of the vote with 67% of ballots counted.

The uncommitted campaign – tied to protests over the Biden administration's support for Israel's siege of Gaza – accounts for 10.4% of ballots cast in the Democratic primary.

Marianne Williamson, who suspended her campaign before reentering the race earlier this year, got 2%.

Trump won 80% of the GOP vote with 83% of ballots counted. Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the race after Super Tuesday, got a whopping 20%.

Nebraska saw Biden win 90% of the vote with over 95% of ballots counted. Congressman Dean Phillips, who has suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden, got 10%.

In the Republican primary, Trump came out with 80.2% of the vote, while 17.9% went to Haley.

West Virginia saw Biden take 70.5% of the Democratic primary vote with over 95% of ballots tallied.

Things took an unexpected turn from there, as relatively unknown Democratic candidate and businessman Jason Palmer – who made headlines for winning American Samoa's Super Tuesday primary – brought home 11.5%. Even less-known retired US Army General Stephen Lyons scored 7.6%.

In the Republican primary, Trump took 88.4% of the vote. Haley won 9.4%.