Mitt Romney says Biden made an "enormous error" not pardoning Trump

Washington DC - Utah Senator Mitt Romney recently argued that President Joe Biden should have pardoned Donald Trump when he was first indicted.

Romney recently sat down for an interview with MSNBC, where he argued that Biden "made an enormous error" by not stopping the prosecution from moving forward, which he said ended up being a "win-win" for Trump.

"Had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him," Romney stated.

"Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy."

Trump is currently facing 88 criminal charges spanning across four indictments – two of which are federal – while also running for re-election.

Despite the bad press surrounding the cases, Trump's support has only continued to rise in the polls, leaving him and Biden in a neck-in-neck race.

Romney's take comes as a surprise to some, as he has become one of Trump's biggest Republican critics in recent years, consistently arguing that re-electing him would be "dangerous" for the country.

Trump, who endorsed Romney's presidential bid in 2012 and senate bid in 2018, has since tried to match Romney's disdain, once stating that Romney "did not serve with distinction" while in office.