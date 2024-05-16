Mitt Romney says Biden made an "enormous error" not pardoning Trump
Washington DC - Utah Senator Mitt Romney recently argued that President Joe Biden should have pardoned Donald Trump when he was first indicted.
Romney recently sat down for an interview with MSNBC, where he argued that Biden "made an enormous error" by not stopping the prosecution from moving forward, which he said ended up being a "win-win" for Trump.
"Had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him," Romney stated.
"Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy."
Trump is currently facing 88 criminal charges spanning across four indictments – two of which are federal – while also running for re-election.
Despite the bad press surrounding the cases, Trump's support has only continued to rise in the polls, leaving him and Biden in a neck-in-neck race.
Romney's take comes as a surprise to some, as he has become one of Trump's biggest Republican critics in recent years, consistently arguing that re-electing him would be "dangerous" for the country.
Trump, who endorsed Romney's presidential bid in 2012 and senate bid in 2018, has since tried to match Romney's disdain, once stating that Romney "did not serve with distinction" while in office.
Mitt Romney shares his thoughts on Donald Trump's MAGA antics in court
For the past three weeks, Trump has been attending his hush money trial in New York, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to a porn star in 2016 to cover up an affair he has long denied.
The judge overseeing the trial was recently forced to impart a gag order to prevent Trump from publicly attacking witnesses.
Trump has since been fined and threatened with jail time after violating the order 11 times.
In recent days, Trump has begun bringing his MAGA allies to court with him – a number of whom are vying to be his running mate – and using them to attack witnesses on his behalf.
During his interview, Romney, who recently announced he would not be seeking re-election to the Senate next year, was asked what he thought about members of his party denigrating the justice system in Trump's defense.
"I think it's a terrible fault for our country to see people attacking our legal system – that's an enormous mistake," he responded.
"I think it's also demeaning for people to quite apparently try and run for vice president by donning a red tie and standing outside the courthouse," he continued, adding, "I'd have felt awkward."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / SOPA Images & ZUMA Wire