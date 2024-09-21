Kamala Harris again challenges reluctant Donald Trump to debate after repeated refusals

Washington DC - Kamala Harris has once again challenged Donald Trump to another presidential debate, after the former president has repeatedly refused.

On Saturday, Kamala Harris' (r.) campaign released a statement, challenging Donald Trump (l.) to another debate to be moderated by CNN in October. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the Harris campaign released a statement arguing that the American people "deserve another opportunity" to see the two candidates face off, and leaving it at one would be "unprecedented in modern history."

"[Harris] has accepted CNN's invitation to a debate on October 23," the campaign wrote.

The statement went on to say that Trump "should have no problem" agreeing to the debate too, as it will follow "the same format and setup" as his previous debate on the network against President Joe Biden back in June.

The campaign added that they look forward to the opportunity, as Harris will "show her command of the issues" and push for "a new way forward for America" without Trump.