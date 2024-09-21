Kamala Harris again challenges reluctant Donald Trump to debate after repeated refusals
Washington DC - Kamala Harris has once again challenged Donald Trump to another presidential debate, after the former president has repeatedly refused.
On Saturday, the Harris campaign released a statement arguing that the American people "deserve another opportunity" to see the two candidates face off, and leaving it at one would be "unprecedented in modern history."
"[Harris] has accepted CNN's invitation to a debate on October 23," the campaign wrote.
The statement went on to say that Trump "should have no problem" agreeing to the debate too, as it will follow "the same format and setup" as his previous debate on the network against President Joe Biden back in June.
The campaign added that they look forward to the opportunity, as Harris will "show her command of the issues" and push for "a new way forward for America" without Trump.
Will Donald Trump accept Kamala Harris' challenge this time?
The presidential candidates debated last month in an event moderated by ABC News.
Harris' performance received praise from critics on both sides of the political aisle, and pop star Taylor Swift quickly endorsed the vice president moments after it ended.
Trump, on the other hand, failed to stay on topic and touted a number of false claims and conspiracy theories while on stage.
He has since aggressively insisted he defeated Harris, yet has repeatedly pushed unfounded claims that she conspired with the network to "cheat."
Harris immediately challenged Trump to another debate, but the former president, who had originally agreed to three debates with Harris, has profusely refused, arguing he doesn't need to because he "won" the first.
Though Trump praised CNN for their moderation of his debate with Biden, he also has a long history of disparaging the network and may insist that it take place on Fox News instead.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP