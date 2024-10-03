Kamala Harris taps anti-Trump Republican for latest rally in crucial swing state

Ripon, Wisconsin - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will rally Thursday with Liz Cheney, a staunch Republican opponent of Donald Trump , as both Harris and former president Trump hit crucial Midwestern swing states.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (r.) will rally Thursday with Liz Cheney (l.), a staunch Republican opponent of Donald Trump. © Collage: Anna Rose Layden / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Trump is on the campaign trail in Michigan hours after his wife Melania added more spice to an already tense race by defending abortion, in stark contrast to her husband's position on the key issue.



Harris is heading to the symbolic birthplace of the Republican Party in Ripon, Wisconsin, with Cheney, the former congresswoman who has switched sides to back Harris along with her father, former vice president Dick Cheney.

Trump has chosen a deeply strategic venue, the rust-belt Michigan county of Saginaw that he won in 2016 and then lost to Joe Biden by a narrow margin in 2020.

Current vice president Harris will be using her rally to reach out to Republicans whom Democrats hope are turned off by Trump's extreme rhetoric on subjects ranging from abortion to migration and democracy.

The conservative Liz Cheney was one of only 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the January 6, 2021 attacks on the US Capitol by Trump supporters trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Harris said in September she was "honored" by the endorsements of the Cheneys, saying they showed the need to "put country over party."

Liz Cheney was thrown out of the leadership of the House for her opposition to tycoon Trump.

Dick Cheney's support meanwhile came as a surprise from the former right-hand man to President George W. Bush.