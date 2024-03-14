Kamala Harris to make historic abortion clinic visit amid re-election push

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris will tour an abortion clinic Thursday, highlighting a key election issue in what is reported to be the first such visit by a president or vice president.

Kamala Harris is set to become the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic. © JASON CONNOLLY / AFP

Her visit to Minnesota is part of Harris's nationwide tour highlighting reproductive rights following the Supreme Court's 2022 reversal of the nationwide right to abortion.

A White House official said that Harris, while in the twin cities of Minneapolis-Saint Paul, would "visit a health center that provides a range of reproductive care including abortion, birth control, and preventative wellness services."

The Democrat would "walk through the facility with the clinic provider, speak with staff, and hear how Minnesota has been impacted by extreme abortion bans in other states that threaten women's health."

Women in neighboring states have been forced to travel to Minnesota for abortions because of the bans, which also penalize doctors who carry out the procedure, the official said.

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign has highlighted the issue as a potential vote winner, with his Republican rival Donald Trump repeatedly claiming credit for picking the conservative Supreme Court justices who enabled the decision.

