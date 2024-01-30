Is Lauren Boebert the far-right's Taylor Swift?

Washington DC - Is MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on her way to becoming Taylor Swift for the far-right? A handful of internet sleuths sure seem to think so.

A conservative commentator nearly broke the internet on Monday when they declared that Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is the far-right's Taylor Swift. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Move over Swifties, there's a new pop sensation in town, and Boebies are here to stay.

Or at least that's what X user @ScottMGreer – aka "Scott Greer 6'2" IQ 187" – wants you to think after the account shared a post on Monday that nearly broke the internet.

"To those who might say, 'The right needs its own Taylor Swift for young women to look up to!' I answer we already have that," Greer wrote.

"Her name is Lauren Boebert."

It's difficult to say if Greer was being satirical or completely serious, as he shared in a follow-up post that "the libs are still trying to own me for being a Boebie." Either way, it sent social media into a frenzy.

Some users took shots at user Greer's purported IQ, with one joking, "Wow sorry Scott Greer but no one with the IQ of 187 would say something that stupid."

Others took aim at how ridiculous the comparison is, noting the staunch differences between the two, especially with their general dispositions.

"Taylor doesn't give hand jobs in child packed movie theaters like Lauren Boebert does," another pointed out.