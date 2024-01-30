Is Lauren Boebert the far-right's Taylor Swift?
Washington DC - Is MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on her way to becoming Taylor Swift for the far-right? A handful of internet sleuths sure seem to think so.
Move over Swifties, there's a new pop sensation in town, and Boebies are here to stay.
Or at least that's what X user @ScottMGreer – aka "Scott Greer 6'2" IQ 187" – wants you to think after the account shared a post on Monday that nearly broke the internet.
"To those who might say, 'The right needs its own Taylor Swift for young women to look up to!' I answer we already have that," Greer wrote.
"Her name is Lauren Boebert."
It's difficult to say if Greer was being satirical or completely serious, as he shared in a follow-up post that "the libs are still trying to own me for being a Boebie." Either way, it sent social media into a frenzy.
Some users took shots at user Greer's purported IQ, with one joking, "Wow sorry Scott Greer but no one with the IQ of 187 would say something that stupid."
Others took aim at how ridiculous the comparison is, noting the staunch differences between the two, especially with their general dispositions.
"Taylor doesn't give hand jobs in child packed movie theaters like Lauren Boebert does," another pointed out.
Lauren Boebert and Taylor Swift have each dominated headlines for different reasons
While Boebert and Swift are both women and arguably attractive, that is about where the similarities between the two end.
Last year was game-changing for both of them but in polar opposite ways.
Swift's career reached new heights as she broke countless records and cemented herself as one of the most popular pop music icons of all time.
Boebert, too, dominated headlines in 2023, but for all the wrong reasons – she went through a messy divorce, faced allegations of having an affair with a country music star, and had a confrontation with another congresswoman that almost ended in a fistfight.
Her most infamous moment came in September when she and a date were kicked out of a musical performance in Denver for reportedly vaping, groping each other, and raucous behavior during the show.
She is now seeking re-election to Congress but recently announced she is switching districts from Colorado's 3rd, which she represented throughout the year, to the more conservative 4th.
Critics have argued that the move was made to help secure her chances for re-election, as she was being consistently outperformed in her district by her Democrat challenger Adam Frisch.
Greer has continued to stand by his stance, sharing another post on Monday that said, "Conservatives aren't going to apologize for being proud Boebies!"
