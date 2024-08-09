Lauren Boebert bashes Kamala Harris as she attends son's court hearing: "We've got this, MAGA!"
Rifle, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert took a moment to criticize Kamala Harris on social media moments before entering a courtroom to attend her son's ongoing criminal trial.
On Thursday morning, Boebert shared a post to X calling the Harris out for how the VP handled protesters at a recent rally and seeking to sow doubt about her running mate's service record.
"Between Kamala Harris' 'I'm speaking' moment yesterday and Tim Walz's stolen valor being exposed, the wheels are beginning to come off the bus," Boebert wrote.
"[Donald Trump] knows how to win. We've got this, MAGA!" she added. "Watch that press conference at 2:00 pm and see what I mean!"
According to Business Insider, the congresswoman shared the post shortly before she attended the hearing at Garfield County Courthouse, in which her son, Tyler (19), faces multiple felony charges in relation to a string of crimes he allegedly committed with a group of friends, including vehicle trespass and identity thefts.
It was the very first time Boebert, who is currently entrenched in a race for re-election, has attended a hearing in the trial. In a live-stream of the hearing, she can be seen typing on her phone.
Lauren Boebert takes another swing after Donald Trump press conference
Boebert is amongst a group of MAGA representatives, including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida, who regularly receive criticism for excessively using social media to help push toxic narratives and false claims.
Trump went on to give his press conference later that day to announce that he has agreed to debate Harris next month.
After sharing the news, he spent most of the rest of the 77-minutes attacking Harris, obsessively comparing the sizes of the crowds at their rallies.
Nonetheless, Boebert praised his performance in a post afterword and slammed Harris for "hiding behind her campaign apparatus," a line of attack that Trump's running mate, JD Vance, has been aggressively pushing.
Boebert has been one of the most vocal supporters of Trump in the House, so much so that she missed her son's first few hearings in his case to instead travel to New York City to support Trump during his hush money criminal trial, in which he was eventually found guilty on 34 felony charges.
Of her son's trial, Boebert has said he should be "held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen," but she has refused to hold Trump to the same standard.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP