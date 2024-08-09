Lauren Boebert bashes Kamala Harris as she attends son's court hearing: "We've got this, MAGA!"

Rifle, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert took a moment to criticize Kamala Harris on social media moments before entering a courtroom to attend her son's ongoing criminal trial.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was sharing social media posts as she attended a hearing in her son's ongoing criminal trial for the first time. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday morning, Boebert shared a post to X calling the Harris out for how the VP handled protesters at a recent rally and seeking to sow doubt about her running mate's service record.

"Between Kamala Harris' 'I'm speaking' moment yesterday and Tim Walz's stolen valor being exposed, the wheels are beginning to come off the bus," Boebert wrote.

"[Donald Trump] knows how to win. We've got this, MAGA!" she added. "Watch that press conference at 2:00 pm and see what I mean!"

According to Business Insider, the congresswoman shared the post shortly before she attended the hearing at Garfield County Courthouse, in which her son, Tyler (19), faces multiple felony charges in relation to a string of crimes he allegedly committed with a group of friends, including vehicle trespass and identity thefts.



It was the very first time Boebert, who is currently entrenched in a race for re-election, has attended a hearing in the trial. In a live-stream of the hearing, she can be seen typing on her phone.