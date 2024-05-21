Lauren Boebert trashed by local newspaper for "sycophantic" Trump loyalty

Denver, Colorado - A local newspaper in Congresswoman Lauren Boebert 's home state recently published a highly critical op-ed, lambasting the politician for her staunch loyalty to former President Donald Trump .

A Colorado newspaper recently shared an op-ed blasting the state's Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) for her "sycophantic" behavior towards Donald Trump. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN & Jason Connolly / AFP

The scathing article from Mike Littwin of The Colorado Sun slammed the 3rd District representative after she made a surprise visit, alongside what he described as "a parade of MAGA sycophants," to Trump's hush money trial hearing last Thursday.

Trump is facing felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to a porn star in an effort to cover up an affair he has long denied.

But Boebert and company showed up to play defense and further argue Trump's innocence.

"Whether Trump is found guilty or not of book-fixing, he is definitely guilty of catch-and-kill sleaziness, of 10 counts of contempt of court, and, not incidentally, of doing all he can to trash the American system of criminal justice," Littwin argued.

"And that's the person Boebert came to defend," he added.

The group used their time to attack witnesses in the trial on social media, including key witness Michael Cohen and the judge's daughter, as a gag order placed on the case prevented Trump from being able to do so.

Littwin went on to slam Boebert for being a hypocrite, as she is willing to publicly attack the family of others while asking for privacy for her own and pointed out that she has yet to make an appearance at the trial of her 18-year-old son Tyler, who is also facing a number of felony charges.

"Disgusting? Of course. Sycophantic? Sure. Hypocritical? Definitely," Littwin said of her behavior.